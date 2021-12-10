Is a health regulator the cure for all medical infrastructure ills?

(Representative image: Reuters)

The lurking worry of the Omicron variant triggering a third wave of the Covid pandemic in India is once again raising the spectre of overcrowded hospitals turning back infected people, scarcity of medical-grade oxygen, inflated medical bills, harassed patients and their relatives running from pillar to post trying to procure emergency drugs, and skyrocketing prices of medicines and medical devices, making them almost unaffordable for the common man. This harrowing image has been etched so deep in the collective consciousness...