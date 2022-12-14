Investing when Good News is Bad News for the markets

Representative image

Highlights Monetary policy has been turning the screws on inflation in 2022, with 275 rate hikes taken by central banks It’s no wonder then that stocks and bonds are having their worst ever year since 1937 While there is fear on the Street that the US economy may tip into a recession, there are hopes that it may not While it’s difficult to predict how the economy may turn out, for long term investors it’s quite clear what they must do The year 2022...