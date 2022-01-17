The COVID pandemic has upset revenue projections of Varroc Engineering (Varroc), a globally diversified auto-technology company. According to Tarang Jain, chairman and managing director, Varroc, revenues this fiscal will be around Rs 11,500 crore against a target of Rs 15,000 crore. Europe is a big market for this global Tier-I component group. But revenues in the region suffered mainly because of the semiconductor crisis. The company has not yet been able to realise its returns on global investments worth Rs 2000 crore made just before the outbreak...