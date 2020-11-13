Interview | Be fearful when others are being brave in the market, says A Balasubramanian of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC

Consumer, IT and pharmaceuticals are evergreen sectors. They go through ups and downs no doubt, but investors need to keep these as part of the core portfolio, says the MD and CEO of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
Moneycontrol Opinion
Array ( [SP1038_consent] => 2 [EuConsent] => BOQX9zuOQX90GAOABCENBFqAAAAcZSfJfcoD54fB0vdlVkRbAn6AwUCQwAQ4PEYHIAAygQBBegAgQBAIidwJAAQQMARABYACAEgAAiICoA [B] => fqju2r1femtp1&b=3&s=ov [TDFM_consent] => 2 [NT_consent] => 2 [nl_cookiewall_version] => 4 ) 1
To view the full content of this article, you have to be a Pro:
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro:
What's included: