English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live: Markets live: Axis Bank, Concor in focus
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Institute a mechanism to deal with sexual harassment cases in sports

    India and its athletes deserve a more psychologically safe environment to sharpen their skills in their quest to bring glory to the country

    G Rajaraman
    January 24, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST
    Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Anshu Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on January 19. (Source: AFP)

    Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Anshu Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on January 19. (Source: AFP)

    Winner by fall. That would sound good in a wrestling competition. Sadly, fans of Indian sport are bracing themselves to see the fall of either the Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh or an elite grappler Vinesh Phogat. She made sexual harassment charges against him when staging a protest along with fellow wrestlers at the Jantar Mantar.

    The image of Indian sport, not just wrestling, has taken a beating. And everyone who cares for sport in the country will agree that things should never have come to such a pass. India is now left with an either-or situation and with nobody coming out of this sordid episode smelling of roses.

    To be sure, sport must be played in a psychologically safe environment, and it is imperative that it is not just elite sport that gets the attention. While the elite athletes in national camps may have greater protection in terms of having lady wardens in their hostels and round-the-clock security arrangements, it is the lower rungs of sport that need better safety mechanisms.

    Successive Ministers of Youth Affairs and Sports, including incumbent Anurag Singh Thakur in December 2021, have told Parliament that all Sports Authority of India centres has Internal Complaints Committees with senior woman officers as Chairpersons.  Besides, the ministers have pointed out that a 24x7 call centre is operational in SAI for trainees to lodge complaints.