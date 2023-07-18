India’s youth is key to steer firms towards sustainable supply chains 

To drive sustainable change, it is vital to identify and monitor the value chain sectors that have a significant impact on India's ESG performance. (File image)

Highlights: India’s youth population is key to meet the net zero emissions economy target by 2070 Rapid infrastructure growth lifts the economy but also presents environmental challenges Monitoring value chain industries on ESG is critical to drive sustainable change Young Indians consume consciously, choose brands that identify with climate sustainability Youth consumer behaviour puts pressure on firms to adopt sustainable processes Integrating sustainability in education curriculum increases adoption of environmentally responsible consumption The concept of sustainable supply chains has gained global traction in recent years, and...