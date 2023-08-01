India’s warehousing and logistics sector is in the midst of a boom

Investments in building logistics parks and warehouses with modern technology are escalating at a never seen before pace. (File image)

There’s a quiet but swift revolution sweeping across India’s supply chain and logistics sector. Warehousing is developing at a hitherto unseen pace and revolutionizing how India’s manufacturing, food processing, pharmaceutical and auto-ancillaries manage their logistics and supply chains. Physical space and technology are being leveraged rapidly, bringing vital industry sectors closer to the customer and driving cost efficiencies. Concurrently, investments in building logistics parks and warehouses with modern technology are escalating at a never seen before pace. In the first...