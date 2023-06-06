India’s just transition from coal is complex, messy and politically difficult

will involve deep socio-economic questions from welfare spending to alternative employment and migration

Highlights Indian government proposed economic transition of coal region and repurposing of mining land Just transition from coal mining would involve deep socio economic changes Coal mines support many micro economies that may not be replaced in transition Automation, technology may mean lesser jobs in transition to renewables India's renewable investments one of the highest in the world Coal continues to be anchor of energy in medium term An Indian government press release in December last year said blandly: “In the process of economic transition of...