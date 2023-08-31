India’s bad bank is up to no good

India's bad bank has its own problems

The National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL), set up in 2021 to lighten the burden of dud loans of banks, has been a failure in every aspect in the first two years of its operations. Touted as the next big reform after the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the NARCL was supposed to buy Rs 2 lakh crore worth of non-performing loans from banks and recover value.

Two years later, it is nowhere close to the target. According to a CNBC-TV18 report earlier this month, NARCL has managed to buy seven bad loan accounts aggregating to Rs 18218 crore which was at a steep 75 percent discount. Also, being an ARC, it paid only 15 percent upfront cash amounting to roughly Rs 1000 crore, the report said. In a Parliament question, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that NARCL acquired three accounts worth Rs 21349 crore during January-March and no recoveries have been made in these accounts so far. In its first year of operation (July 7, 2021 to March 2022), NARCL racked up Rs 16.28 crore towards operating expenses and a loss of Rs 5.9 crore.

What is behind this colossal failure of the bad bank? In short, everything.

Notwithstanding the good intentions, the foundations of NARCL itself were bound to send it hurtling towards its doom. When the proposal to set up a bad bank was first mooted by the Indian Banks’ Association in 2016, two structures were proposed. One was an asset reconstruction company and the second was an asset management company. The ARC model in India has been suboptimal to say the least and most private sector ARCs haven’t lived up to the hype around the recoveries they promised. An AMC is a structure that has been tried and is a fairly successful model outside of India such as the Danharta of Malaysia.

But the government adopted a middle path wherein a dual structure was set up. NARCL would be an ARC acquiring bad assets from banks, but the resolution and recovery would be done by another entity owned and managed completely by the private sector. The aim of this structure was to allow the freedom to pursue various recovery methods and adequate pricing without government interference and possible questioning by fiduciary agents post facto.

What policymakers failed to recognize is that the structure lacked cohesiveness. What was supposed to marry the best of public sector and private sector partnership ended up emulating public sector apprehensions and private sector impatience. NARCL has not been able to buy bad loans simply because banks didn’t find it worth their while to sell them at the price the ARC was quoting. Note that most of these loans have already been fully provided for by banks and therefore the only motivation to sell them is to get a higher than usual recovery. The fact that no big recoveries have been made yet also shows the Indian Debt Resolution Company Ltd (IDRCL), responsible for resolution and recovery, in a poor light.

At the heart of NARCL’s inability to purchase bad loans is the fear of being pulled up by fiduciary agents such as the Central Vigilance Commission. Bankers do not want to sell bad assets at deep discounts fearing CVC repercussions and at the same time NARCL does not want to pay too high for the same reason. A reasonable immunity on business transactions as long as it makes economic sense should be given to the NARCL.

Finally, there seems to be a war for a greater role and control between the NARCL and IDRCL. The premise is that NARCL is responsible for the entire process starting from acquisition to recovery of the bad assets. IDRCL is merely a resolution agent and therefore has limited accountability. Any misgivings at any point in the process would mean repercussions for NARCL although the management and recovery decisions are entirely in the hands of the IDRCL. This vague accountability is proving to be detrimental, and the entities are losing professionals. IDRCL is said to have asked for a greater role in the process, according to an Economic Times report. The chairman of the NARCL Karnam Sekar is said to have quit over growing differences, the report adds.

Distress assets resolution professionals are the bedrock of any successful recovery process. Former banking professionals such as Sekar and others provide critical know-how in the process. Skirmishes between the two organisations would slow down an already inefficient resolution process.

India’s bad bank desperately needs good professionals and a robust operating mechanism without the spectre of post facto state interference. Until that happens, it would be up to no good.