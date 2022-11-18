Indian IT’s inability to move up the value chain is a drag in tough times

Representative image

Highlights A Forbes magazine report shows that Indian IT firms have not been able to move up the value chain Acquisitions as a strategy to beef up competitive strengths in a particular area don’t seem to have paid off Even after years of doing IT implementation, Indian firms haven’t been able to move up the value chain to dominate IT Strategy Perhaps, the services and the consulting businesses require different mindsets and cultures which can only be achieved by partitioning the two In the...