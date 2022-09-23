Indian consumer firms have a big gamble coming up this festive season

India's festive season commences with Diwali and goes on to the end of the year. (Image: AP/File)

One after the other, the canaries in the coal mine are beginning to drop off. Last week, FedEx Corporation became the latest multinational to issue a shrill warning about methane levels in the global economy rising to alarming levels. Faced with a decline in shipments worldwide and a 15 percent year-over-year (YoY) fall in its profits for the latest quarter due to “global volume softness”, the company's chief executive officer (CEO) Raj Subramaniam warned that a worldwide recession could be...