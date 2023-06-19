English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    India will need to do a balancing act, albeit with a tilt to the US

    Expectations are high that significant announcements about Indo-US technology partnership and investment will be announced when Prime Minister Modi visits Washington

    Vivek Y Kelkar
    June 19, 2023 / 08:49 AM IST
    India will need to do a balancing act, albeit with a tilt to the US

    Both India and the US are busy buttressing their economies and defence against China.

    Highlights  Expectations are high from the prime minister’s trip to Washington  Both India and the US are busy buttressing their economies and defence against China India needs to counter China, without supporting US-led wars  India’s tech and market capabilities fit in neatly with US strategy  The Indian government has an outsize role in developing national competitive advantage by obtaining technology for its firms from the US    Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US this week has much excitement around it. Last week the National...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Requiem for India’s infra dream or a reality in the making?

      Jun 16, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: US drug shortages an opportunity for India, investment advisers at risk of phas...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers