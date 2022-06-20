India relents, WTO ministerial delivers 

(Representative Image)

The 12th ministerial conference of the WTO ended the way many of these high powered global meetings do. The delegates set themselves a task to deliver several agreements on critical issues affecting global well- being, but initially could not do so. Then in despair they extended the closure to be able to negotiate through day and night in talks in airless ‘green’ rooms that at times bristled with anger and accusation, and eventually came up with agreements two days after...