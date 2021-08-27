India on the right side of gas cycle, but has to do more to avoid supply shocks

Representative image

Amid the elevated energy prices, policymakers can take heart from the production trends in the natural gas sector. Domestic natural gas production grew for the fifth consecutive month, rising about 18 percent in July. Production in the fiscal year to July is almost one-fifth (19.8 percent) higher than the year ago period, show data from the ministry of petroleum and natural gas. The rising domestic production can cushion India from the current crunch in the global liquified natural gas (LNG)...