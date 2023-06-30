English
    India needs both Iran, US to take advantage of the vital INSTC trade corridor 

    India’s ties with Iran are key to its long-term trade interests, offering not just markets that had hitherto been limited by geography but significant trade influence outside its traditional ambit

    Vivek Y Kelkar
    June 30, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
    The INSTC, which links St. Petersburg in Russia to Mumbai via Azerbaijan and the Iranian ports of Bandar Abbas and Chabahar, offers India not only a gateway into Central Asia with potential connections from Chabahar to Turkmenistan and thereby into Central Asia but a link into Caucasian countries

    Highlights  INSTC offers India not only a gateway into Central Asia but a link into Central Europe and beyond  All lines of the INSTC pass through Iran, making Chabahar port critical for India India’s investments in Chabahar are now slated to reach $80 million Russia-Ukraine war has delayed agreements with Iran over trade INSTC offers a counter to China’s Belt-And-Road initiatives in Central Asia The US sanctions on Iran remain the bigger issue for India  There have been several quiet and crucial developments along a trade...

