India needs both Iran, US to take advantage of the vital INSTC trade corridor 

The INSTC, which links St. Petersburg in Russia to Mumbai via Azerbaijan and the Iranian ports of Bandar Abbas and Chabahar, offers India not only a gateway into Central Asia with potential connections from Chabahar to Turkmenistan and thereby into Central Asia but a link into Caucasian countries

