India must think hard on Artificial Intelligence guardrails

Highlights: India has taken a lead in terms of policy intent for adopting Artificial Intelligence and its varied use cases for the economy India expects a big jump in demand for AI and data science professionals, with an estimated need of over 1 million professionals by 2024. AI adoption is increasing exponentially, which raises concerns regarding data privacy, inbuilt biases in machine learning and unintended consequences Digital India Bill and Digital Personal Data Protection Bill will enable governance of online behaviour, de-platforming, doxing...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Silicon Valley Bank saga continues
Mar 14, 2023 / 03:54 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India's core inflation remains high, anti-money laundering law gets complicated...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers