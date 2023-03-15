India must think hard on Artificial Intelligence guardrails

India’s policy adoption of AI is a global first but what it needs is to quickly set boundaries or guardrails. (Source: Shutterstock)

Highlights: India has taken a lead in terms of policy intent for adopting Artificial Intelligence and its varied use cases for the economy India expects a big jump in demand for AI and data science professionals, with an estimated need of over 1 million professionals by 2024. AI adoption is increasing exponentially, which raises concerns regarding data privacy, inbuilt biases in machine learning and unintended consequences Digital India Bill and Digital Personal Data Protection Bill will enable governance of online behaviour, de-platforming, doxing...