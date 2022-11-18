English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Stock Market Live: Is The Stock Market Peaking Out?
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    India can seize its demographic dividend only if we build skills

    Job seekers have to be better educated and skilled in order to get jobs in increasingly automated factories 

    Subir Roy
    November 18, 2022 / 07:44 AM IST
    India can seize its demographic dividend only if we build skills

    (File image: Reuters)

    Highlights India is set to become the most populous country in the world, surpassing China next year In terms of nominal per capita GDP (2021) India ranked a poor 144 out of a global list of 194 countries Within the next decade or so the number of the elderly will overtake the number of the young The big failing has been the inability to rapidly raise skill and income levels of those in the lower income brackets To build skills, not only is there...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A small step for mobile chargers, but a big gain for interoperability

      Nov 17, 2022 / 01:55 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Employment in India grew during pandemic, startups battle against large incumbents, a habit that can improve your trading returns, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers