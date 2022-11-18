India can seize its demographic dividend only if we build skills

(File image: Reuters)

Highlights India is set to become the most populous country in the world, surpassing China next year In terms of nominal per capita GDP (2021) India ranked a poor 144 out of a global list of 194 countries Within the next decade or so the number of the elderly will overtake the number of the young The big failing has been the inability to rapidly raise skill and income levels of those in the lower income brackets To build skills, not only is there...