In The Money | Put Ratio Back Spread is the weapon of choice to profit from steep corrections

Last week, we explored how the Call Ratio Back Spread can make us money even when our view on the market goes wrong! We discussed how the strategy involves three legs, and thus, is more complex than the two-legged Spread strategies we covered previously. But it is worth it, especially when the market delivers big moves in our expected direction. Of course, the two-legged strategies are great for when market delivers small moves in our direction as it improves our...