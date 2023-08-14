English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    In The Money | Enhancing the naked short put via the bull put spread

    While the Bull Call Spread is an extension to the single-legged long call strategy, the Bull Put Spread is an enhancement over the single-legged short put strategy

    Ananya Roy
    August 14, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST
    In The Money | Enhancing the naked short put via the bull put spread

    For any Spread strategy, the strikes should be chosen with due consideration

    Last week, we discussed how we can use the Bull Call Spread to make a decent return on investment (ROI) even when anticipating only a small bullish view. This week, we shall see how we can enhance our basic naked short put using a Bull Put Spread. Most literature on option strategies club together the Bull Put Spread and Bull Call Spread. But the Bull Put Spread is actually fundamentally quite different. While the Bull Call Spread is an extension...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | India: Young, restless, and hopeful  

      Aug 11, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A deep dive into the equity market outlook, can India push the learning curve u...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers