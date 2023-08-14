In The Money | Enhancing the naked short put via the bull put spread

For any Spread strategy, the strikes should be chosen with due consideration

Last week, we discussed how we can use the Bull Call Spread to make a decent return on investment (ROI) even when anticipating only a small bullish view. This week, we shall see how we can enhance our basic naked short put using a Bull Put Spread. Most literature on option strategies club together the Bull Put Spread and Bull Call Spread. But the Bull Put Spread is actually fundamentally quite different. While the Bull Call Spread is an extension...