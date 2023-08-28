English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    In The Money: Enhancing the Naked Short Call via the Bear Call Spread

    This week brings the last of the Spread strategies, the Bear Call Spread which is an enhancement over the naked short Call

    Ananya Roy
    August 28, 2023 / 08:45 AM IST
    In The Money: Enhancing the Naked Short Call via the Bear Call Spread

    The required margin fell when we enhanced our naked short Call into the Bear Call Spread. But why did this happen?

    Last week, we discussed how we can improve our return on investment (ROI) by enhancing the single-legged long-put into a Bear Put Spread. This week, we shall discuss the last of the Spread strategies – the Bear Call Spread which is nothing but an enhancement over the naked short Call Bear Call Spread for ROI improvement over the naked short Call Last week, the Nifty broke below a rather critical support level of 19,300. FIIs have also been almost relentless in...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | There is no crash diet to get over inflation 

      Aug 25, 2023 / 03:13 PM IST

      In this edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Low interest rates a goal for debt sustainability, industrial growth needs more cred...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers