In The Money | Deploy the ‘Call Ratio Back Spread’ for the big moves

In the last four weeks, we have covered Bull Call Spread, Bull Put Spread, Bear Put Spread, and Bear Call Spread – these spread strategies allow the trader to play out moderate views on the market. For example, if you believe that the market would go up, but not a lot, you can make a respectable return on investment (ROI) even on a small bullish move if you reduce your premium outgo using the Bull Call Spread. Say, you...