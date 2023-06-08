In its latest comeback, Suzlon tries to avoid past mistakes

Highlights Wind turbine ordering activity picking up in India Suzlon expects business volumes to rise in FY24 and drive commensurate growth in revenues The focus is on execution and good quality orders that offer better profit margins However, the company continues to operate at sub optimal level and needs substantial volume pick up to drive earnings Suzlon Energy’s shares are in demand again. The stock has gained 34 percent from its results announcement on May 30. The FY23 numbers indicate marked improvement in Suzlon’s...