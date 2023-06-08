In its latest comeback, Suzlon tries to avoid past mistakes

Highlights Wind turbine ordering activity picking up in India Suzlon expects business volumes to rise in FY24 and drive commensurate growth in revenues The focus is on execution and good quality orders that offer better profit margins However, the company continues to operate at sub optimal level and needs substantial volume pick up to drive earnings Suzlon Energy’s shares are in demand again. The stock has gained 34 percent from its results announcement on May 30. The FY23 numbers indicate marked improvement in Suzlon’s...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Monetary policy in the middle overs
Jun 7, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: MFs can play vital role in EV investment, US-China economic war a tragedy, infl...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers