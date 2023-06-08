English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    In its latest comeback, Suzlon tries to avoid past mistakes

    The company plans to focus on India and quality orders, customers 

    R. Sree Ram
    June 08, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
    In its latest comeback, Suzlon tries to avoid past mistakes

    Highlights Wind turbine ordering activity picking up in India Suzlon expects business volumes to rise in FY24 and drive commensurate growth in revenues The focus is on execution and good quality orders that offer better profit margins However, the company continues to operate at sub optimal level and needs substantial volume pick up to drive earnings Suzlon Energy’s shares are in demand again. The stock has gained 34 percent from its results announcement on May 30. The FY23 numbers indicate marked improvement in Suzlon’s...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Monetary policy in the middle overs

      Jun 7, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: MFs can play vital role in EV investment, US-China economic war a tragedy, infl...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers