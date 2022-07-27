If the Fed chair doesn’t understand inflation, who does?

Fed chair Jerome Powell

As markets wait with bated breath for the outcome of the US Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) meeting, it’s worth recalling Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s rather unsettling remark at the European Central Bank forum, ‘I think we understand better how little we understand about inflation.’ If the US central bank does not understand inflation, who does? Consider, for instance, the current focus on inflation expectations. Powell had referred to a rise in inflation expectations as a reason for the 75...