IEX investors have reason to worry even without market coupling

Highlights Market coupling can undermine the current price discovery process at IEX The market coupling concept is included in the CERC (Power Market) Regulations, 2021 Prices in the spot electricity market spiked during crunch times and attracted govt action Market coupling will enable efficient use of transmission capacity and better price discovery Electricity buyers are retreating from power exchanges during high tariff phases The government’s directive to the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) to initiate the process of implementation of market coupling in electricity trading...