Interview | I would expect food to grow at 50 percent every quarter from now on, says Marico’s Saugata Gupta

Marico, best known for its iconic brands like Parachute and Saffola, has largely managed to weather the Covid-19 storm unscathed. Saugata Gupta, MD and CEO of Marico, tells Neha Bothra that the leading FMCG company has emerged stronger, and is well placed to tap into opportunities 'to drive market share and continue to grow the core' business. The foods category, rural market, and e-commerce will be the main vectors of growth in the coming months. In this interview, he shares his experiences from the early days of the lockdown and details the company's strategy and key focus areas in the coming months. Edited excerpts:

We followed an approach of ensuring that people’s health, safety, and security comes first, and that includes not only our own people, but all our associates. Business comes second and profit steps in later. I think when the pandemic hit, luckily, we had an inkling that things could get worse. So, we started planning sometime in mid-March. Our first effort was to ensure the safety and security of our people, and that we get the supply chain reasonably back on track. I think only sometime in June-July, we started looking at costs and profit.

And, I'm very glad we have a situation where we have been able to deliver good growth. There is high engagement, and the key is we have been able to save costs. By June our supply chain slowly came back to normal-- almost 90 percent-- and by August, September, distribution was back to pre-Covid levels. Fortunately for us, 90 to 95 percent of items are of daily consumption. Only 5 to 6 percent is discretionary and is yet to return to growth. But 95 percent of the portfolio is back to growth. I think this has been possible due to a significant amount of agility and collaboration. Everybody was empowered to take risks and we have done a lot of experiments. I think it's because of the kind of work Marico people have put in that we are back on the growth (path) and are more-or-less tracking better levels than pre-Covid.



I think the first thing was to get some of the factories to work with all the local authorities. I remember by the last week of April, all our factories were up and running so it took us that amount of time. Obviously, we had to experiment with a lot of things. We started using last mile integrators, like Swiggy and Zomato to deliver some of our products. We started using third-party (models) to make our products available, because that was the time when we faced a shortage of labor and last mile transportation. I think it took three to four weeks for basic stability in supply chains.



I think consumers opted for trusted brands. During the first three to four weeks modern trade and e-commerce were slowly getting back on track. Obviously, modern trade pickups were far more tight, but people have adapted to e-commerce and digital. We started a lot of experiments including tele-calling for orders, direct supplies, alternate depot supply for regional depots that got into lockdown. So a lot of business continuity plans were put in place, and I think every day was a journey. And, as I said, people went for trusted brands, availability, and direct distribution.

By May/June there was a reverse migration (of migrant workers from cities), and I think in June/July we saw uplift in rural (areas) because of good monsoon, good harvest, and government policies on MGNREGA where there were a lot of direct subsidies. Rural has got far less impacted than urban. I think the impact on Urban was higher due to Covid-19, loss of jobs, migration, and lockdowns.

I think March was not that bad because the lockdown started on the 23rd and a lot of our food sales--because of pantry loading-- were okay. In fact, in Q4 we just had a 4% decline. So, our decline was not high. I think April was the worst, and we started growing from May. So, May onwards till now, we have grown every month. So, we were significantly down in April, because as I said some of our factories were not up and running till the last week of April. We started filling up the pipeline by May, and the good thing is that distributors are operating at far lower stock (levels), and so we have actually rationalized a lot of SKUs (stock keeping units). So, we are doing a little more simplified business.

Q. Do you think FY21 will be better than FY20?

I think we will deliver growth. By another month, cumulative-wise, we will get into growth. I think we will deliver growth in FY21 over FY20. Whenever there is adversity like this, as we have seen in 2008 when the financial market crisis happened or wherever global crises have happened, the strong companies have become stronger. So, I think, we have become stronger.

I believe that if there is no second big surge in Covid-19, and the economic recovery continues, there is no reason why we should not be able to deliver 8 percent to 10 percent volume growth in the second half. Having said that, I think it’s very important to continue to support our consumer in terms of pricing and providing value, because obviously there are challenges on disposable income, and we have to ensure that they down-trade within our portfolio rather than down-trade outside our portfolio.

I think there's a huge opportunity to drive market share and continue to grow the core. I think the food (segment) is very exciting. We continue to invest in food especially in some of the new areas, and also the fact that people are looking at healthy solutions. So, food will be a vector. I think rural is another vector of growth. And the other growth (vector) is of course e-commerce and digital. And the two laggards in the first half-- discretionary part of portfolio and modern trade-- I believe will slowly come back to last year's levels as we exit the year.

I think raw material/input cost increase is transient. We believe it will cool down by Q4. We have a significant aggressive cost management program in place to absorb this cost. So, I think it's a transient issue. Ultimately, we have to continue to drive volume growth and market share subject to the threshold level of an operating margin at around 20 percent for the year. So, we are not concerned about operating margin. These input cost increases are transient. There is some cost pressure on vegetable oil and copra, but overall crude based cost pressure is very negligible. And, therefore, we should be able to be in a position to drive margins.

To pick on something you said earlier in the conversation: The strong players will get stronger while the weak will get weaker. You are amongst the top two players in about 95% of your portfolio products. So, how are you leveraging your strength in these categories? What kind of opportunities are coming your way since the environment may be too challenging for some of the smaller market players?

I think we have three key strengths- strong brands, direct distribution, and our ability to support our partners so they continue to get good RoI. Therefore, if you look at the volume growth-- whether it is in Parachute or value added hair oils-- I think rural is a great opportunity because companies with direct rural distribution will have a source of competitive advantage.

Good monsoon among other factors is helping rural demand, but how soon do you expect urban demand to recover? How are consumers responding?

I believe urban will take some time. And of course, people will continue to look for value. I think that normalization would take a couple of quarters to get urban (demand) back into place. But it is happening as we speak, every month. I think what is most important, however, is that in certain sectors and certain places, there has been a loss of income. So, we have to be extremely careful about taking any price increase, but continue to provide value to the consumers. Unless the economy fully recovers obviously discretionary will continue to be challenged.

Q. What are you doing to cushion the impact on the discretionary part of your product portfolio?

In terms of the value, the discretionary part of the portfolio, our premium part of the portfolio, is less than 5 percent. The premium personal care portfolio-- comprising premium hair nourishment, male grooming and skin care-- contributed around 5 percent to turnover. It doesn’t impact us that much. As long as 90 percent of our portfolio is either foods or items of daily consumption, for us, even if discretionary gets back into a flat number it doesn't impact our overall working. So, that way we are lucky.



It is an item of daily consumption. We don’t participate that much in the premium part of the portfolio. There's no consumption loss in high-penetrated mass items of daily use. It's only in the upper end, which is the top end of value added hair oil, there has been some shrinkage of consumption. And we don't participate much in non-sticky hair oil. That is very limited.





We continue to invest in e-commerce. I think e-commerce continues to grow, and slowly modern trade is recovering. Having said that, we will wait before we incrementally invest in that part of the portfolio, because that will be directly linked to economic recovery in urban (segment) and I think that should happen. I believe Q2 has been better than Q1, there is sequential recovery, and by the time we exit the year it should be getting back into normalcy.





I think we will aggressively grow foods (category) and I think we are looking at expanding on e-commerce, because e-commerce as a channel is continuing to grow, and I believe that there is huge opportunity in market share, especially in rural areas.



I think Saffola is a strong health brand. We believe that post Covid-19, in the new normal, health and immunity will be a very, very big focus area for consumers. There is a permanent reset in the approach to health and immunity, and we will continue to drive that. I think people are eating healthy food and using immunity products. I see a significant increase in penetration and that is to stay. And, this is completely different from sanitizers. For example, sanitizer users will come back to a much lower level once the Covid-19 situation stabilises and a vaccine is available. But that is not the case with health.

So, Saffola Honey is in its third month of launch. We have gained 8 percent market share within three months in modern trade. Chyawanprash has been launched recently in October and it will take time. So obviously it is too early. But I think in both these cases we have superior differentiated products, and Saffola is an extremely strong brand. We expect to do well.

In the new normal, large format and wholesale trade have seen a setback. But, e-commerce has contributed roughly 8% to the turnover. How do you see this trend evolving?

I think e-com has accelerated. What would have grown in two years, is growing in 6 months. But, at the same time, general trade has also come back. So, I would think that in India it is a case of all channels growing proportionately. Still, a significant portion of growth will continue to come from traditional channels. Therefore, we have to focus on all channels, and not one channel at the cost of another.



So 75 percent of our turnover comes from countries with high growth potential. The decline in Vietnam was only a matter of a quarter or so. We believe by the end of the year Vietnam will get back into growth. Bangladesh is already growing. I think in the Middle East and Africa-- which contribute about 25 percent of the total business-- there will be a soft consumption situation over the next couple of quarters. But Vietnam will get back into growth by the end of the year. And, as I said that 75 percent of our business comes from countries that have a high growth potential. There are a couple of things we have to internally solve in Vietnam, but it will get back into growth. Vietnam is seeing signs of revival in the personal care category and we are optimistic of exiting the year with meaningful growth



With the entry of Jio-Mart and other potential disruptors, do you think private labels will be a challenge going forward? Would it be a challenge to get retailers on board?

I think at the end of the day India is still a growth market and I think we have to partner with all our customers to drive growth across categories. As long as leadership brands innovate, I don’t see a problem. I think these channels-- like modern trade, or e-com, or any digital omni-channel-- are drivers of premiumisation of the category. So, you have to actively participate along with the customers in premiumising the category, and grow the category.

What about new product development? You have been investing substantially in this area for some time now. I am curious to know if you would also consider inorganic opportunities to enhance the portfolio?

We look at inorganic opportunities and that is a continuous exercise. But our entire focus in the past has been to first grow organically, and inorganic is a top up, and not just a means of growth. But we prefer to grow organically. Having said that, I think we are much more interested in looking at digital brands like Beardo. I think that is something that we have particularly considered.

And when you say you are looking at digital brands, what special synergies do you hope to target via the inorganic opportunity?

I think strategic investment in digital brands is a huge source of learning for us because at the end of the day there is a huge shift towards new age consumer brands, and I think for traditional players strategic investment is a huge source of learning, an accelerated program, that is how I see the role of this. They might not add to skill significantly, but there is significant increased learning.

Q. How do you want to position Marico?

We have brands that are leaders in their categories, and there is enough headroom for growth in the core. We want to also create portfolio diversification in premium hair nourishment, skin care, foods, and accelerating some of the digital brands. I would like to see at least three to four Beardos coming in the next three to four years that are organically grown. We also want to ensure that we create exciting new innovations and scale up. Of course, our source has been a great culture, great brands, and great people, and we want to continue to do that.

I would expect food to grow at 50 percent every quarter from now on, and this year definitely to Rs. 300 crore to 350 crore-- I am talking of the new launches-- and then bring in Rs. 450 crore to 500 crore next year which is FY21-22.

Q. To sum up the conversation; tell me three areas that will be the most important focus points for you?

I think consistent growth, significant big player in foods and, thirdly, being seen as the best place for culture and talent.