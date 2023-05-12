How to get the multilateral elephants to move faster 

Multilateral development banks are crucial for offering assistance to countries during crisis.

Highlights: G20 expert panel is entrusted to come up with ideas to revamp the IMF, World Bank Multilateral development banks are crucial for offering assistance to countries during crisis G20 estimates $500 billion a year is needed to help countries with long term issues achieve the Sustainable Development Goals Current structure of MDBs does not facilitate faster assistance G20 must structure MDBs that allow them to quickly respond to calls of help There is a general recognition that the multilateral development banks...