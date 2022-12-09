How farmers can grab a bigger slice of the agriculture value chain 

Representative image.

Highlights A farmer-led initiative from Maharashtra is paving the way for long overdue changes in India’s rigidly controlled agricultural markets A Farmer Producer Company (FPC) – the Sahyadri Farmer Producer Company – is in the process of building India’s first licensed private agricultural market yard It is also developing an online trading system Since farmers are producers, warehousers and marketers here, this disintermediation helps to improve farmers’ earnings substantially If FPCs and co-operatives take up such initiatives, farmers suspicion of “private” trade gets automatically...