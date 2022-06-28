English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    How far can India leverage the G7 invite?

    Plurilateral interactions can help India forge closer ties with developed nations, but New Delhi has to be aware of the riders that accompany their support   

    Abhijit Kumar Dutta
    June 28, 2022 / 08:11 AM IST
    How far can India leverage the G7 invite?

    Narendra Modi in Germany to attend G7 summit

    International engagements are keeping Prime Minister Narendra Modi busy for the last couple of months. In May, Modi went on his first foreign tour of this year — to Germany, Denmark, and France. Later that month, he visited Tokyo to attend the QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) leaders' meeting, where he also announced India’s decision to join the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), a US-led initiative to counter China’s growing clout in the Asia-Pacific region. Now Modi is again back in Germany as a...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | ​Can somebody call the bottom by now?

      Jun 27, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The bounce in markets, Fintech trouble, Zomato-Blinkit, IT's defensive traits and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers