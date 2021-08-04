How easy is it to cross Policybazaar’s moat?

In an under-banked and under-insured country like India, financial services will remain a growth industry for a long time. As for the heady mix of financial services and technology, it would seem investors would trip over each other in a hurry to hand over money to fintech firms, never mind that many of them are yet to turn profitable. PB Fintech, the mothership of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, seeks to tap into this excitement close on the heels of Paytm and...