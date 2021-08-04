MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Intel - Jio
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Sanjeevani
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Streaming Live - ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

How easy is it to cross Policybazaar’s moat?

Increasing competition, changing industry dynamics with the entry of pureplay digital insurance firms (like Acko) and legacy insurance companies in the digital space, and heavy promotion spends show that the moat has its weak spots 

Ravi Krishnan
August 04, 2021 / 01:45 PM IST
How easy is it to cross Policybazaar’s moat?

In an under-banked and under-insured country like India, financial services will remain a growth industry for a long time. As for the heady mix of financial services and technology, it would seem investors would trip over each other in a hurry to hand over money to fintech firms, never mind that many of them are yet to turn profitable. PB Fintech, the mothership of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, seeks to tap into this excitement close on the heels of Paytm and...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | It’s raining public offers

    Aug 4, 2021 / 04:00 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: IPOs’ gale force, the capex juggernaut moves, recovery stutters, right call for Airtel, Policybazaar’s moat, the growing muscle of quants, and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers