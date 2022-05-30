How data centres could spur a wave of investments in infrastructure

representative image

After commercial offices, retail malls and hybrid work spaces, data centres are poised to be the next big wave in real estate. The quantum of private equity (PE) investments into data centres in the country, a key indicator, rose around five times compared to a year ago, according to realty consultants. The prospects are bright. Ratings firm Icra expects a five-fold increase in capacity in this sector. Drawing a parallel, industry veterans believe that what e-commerce did to demand for warehousing space...