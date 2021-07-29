House panel gets MSMEs' troubles right, but not the solutions

Representative image: Reuters

The businesses at the bottom of the economic pyramid made up of the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) are as important to the overall economy as they are vulnerable. What they produce enters the supply chain that has at its apex the large corporates. If MSMEs cease to function, manufacturing will grind to a halt. Equally important, many of their workers will be without jobs, adding to social distress. Hence it is imperative that they are given help to...