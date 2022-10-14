Hopes of Fed pivot fade in face of alarming inflation figures

Oct 14, 2022 / 11:32 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell (File image)

Colby Smith in Washington For a central bank looking for signs that the worst inflation problem in decades is starting to slowly recede, Thursday’s report on US consumer price growth was about as bad as it gets. While the annual pace was little changed at 8.2 per cent, the index showed another alarming jump on a monthly basis, suggesting underlying inflationary pressures are still accelerating. Stripping out volatile items such as food and energy, the “core” CPI measure was up 6.6...