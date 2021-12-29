High time to stop experimenting with GST

Sample these three recent headlines: New provision from Jan 1: GST officials to make surprise recovery visits (Business Standard, December 23, 2021) GST hike on textiles to cause closure of 1 lakh units: Amit Mitra (The Indian Express, December 25, 2021) Clubs, associations, societies to levy GST on member-fee retrospectively from 2017 (The Hindu BusinessLine, December 25, 2021) A reading of the above-mentioned news reports gives an impression that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cherished goal to make GST “good and simple” is far off...