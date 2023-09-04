High demand for MGNREGA work: What does it signal about job growth?

Work under this scheme is usually demanded only when other, more lucrative jobs are not available

The accompanying chart shows that the number of households that demanded work under the rural employment guarantee scheme this fiscal year so far has been higher than in the same period last year. Work under this scheme is usually demanded only when other, more lucrative jobs are not available. What’s more, because of the controversy over alleged irregularities in the disbursal of funds under the scheme in West Bengal, the demand for work registered in the state is almost zero...