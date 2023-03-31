English
    Heterogeneous societies need to learn from UK for their own good

    The mother country of the empire where once upon a time the sun never set has brought home and sustained an incredible racial diversity 

    Subir Roy
    March 31, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST
    Humza wants Scotland to secede from the UK whereas Sunak urges him to focus on what currently matters to the people the most, a hugely high level of inflation

    A Muslim born in Glasgow to Pakistani immigrants, Humza Yousaf, has taken over as leader of the Scottish National Party and set to become the First Minister of Scotland. This is happening after Rishi Sunak, a Hindu born to immigrant parents from East Africa and originally India, last year became the leader of the ruling Conservative party and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. This completes the picture of a multireligious and multicultural society living in harmony that is...

