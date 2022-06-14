GuruSpeak | How a newspaper delivery boy became a successful full-time trader

Motivational speaker and author Zig Ziglar said your attitude, not your aptitude, will decide your altitude. No better words could describe Vijay Thakare, a 10th standard dropout who delivered newspapers to earn Rs 500 a month to help his family survive. Taking every odd job that came his way, Thakare navigated his way to a BPO job. Within a short period, he started his call centre and had 300 employees under him. But 13 years of night shifts took a...