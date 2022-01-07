MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Growth equity booms as investors embrace private markets

Many blue-chip private equity and venture capital firms have limited capacity and have amassed big war chests of committed but still-undeployed money

Financial Times
©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Jan 7, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST
All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
Growth equity booms as investors embrace private markets

Akila Quinio and Robin Wigglesworth Growth equity has become one of the hottest corners of the private capital industry, as ever-larger companies eschew public markets and find strong demand among investors desperate for higher-returning bets. The investment strategy has long existed as a vibrant yet ill-defined halfway house between traditional venture capital firms that acquire small stakes in nascent companies, and private equity funds that usually buy more mature ones outright. But torrential inflows into private markets from investors seeking alternatives to...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The economy is firing, but not on all cylinders

    Jan 4, 2022 / 04:24 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Ten defining trends for 2022, Deep Value Series, the Recovery Tracker, Adityanath faces a litmus test and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers