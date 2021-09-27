MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Quants League Sep'21 Edition - 5 Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Going forward with the US, one step at a time

The US wants to decouple from China and, in looking for an alternative manufacturing base of size, its eyes have rested on India

Subir Roy
September 27, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST
Going forward with the US, one step at a time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met United States President Joe Biden at the White House on September 24, 2021, in his first bilateral meeting with the US President during which the two leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of priority issues, including combating COVID-19, climate change, economic cooperation as well as Afghanistan. (Image: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described his first one-on-one meeting with US president Joe Biden as “outstanding”. An MEA spokesman has fleshed this out by saying that there were “vibrant discussions” on global and regional issues and an “expansive” agenda was outlined on bilateral issues which included defence, security, trade, information technology, science and technology and energy. For his part, President Biden said relationship between the two countries were destined to be “stronger, closer and tighter”. He foresaw a “new...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Who's afraid of the Fed's taper?

    Sep 23, 2021 / 05:03 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Zee’s screen test, Chart of the Day, the road to taper and lift-off, Evergrande and bad loans, and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers