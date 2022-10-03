English
    Global IT slowdown signals Indian tech’s fall from grace

    A hiring slowdown by Big Tech is a sign the good days are behind it. This and other events signal a chill in the wind for India's IT sector as well 

    Subir Roy
    October 03, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST
    Global IT slowdown signals Indian tech’s fall from grace

    Representative image

    Meta Platforms, the owner of Facebook, is implementing major reorganisation plans to reduce its headcount, for the first time since it was launched nearly two decade ago. It will initially freeze hiring, thus ending an era of rapid growth. The conservative outlook that company founder Mark Zuckerberg outlined caused Meta’s stock price to fall further last week, bringing it down 60 per cent in the current year. The latest announcement comes in the wake of revenue growth slowing and actually falling for the first...

