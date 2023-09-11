Giant chipmaker Nvidia seeks to make India global AI hub

In its partnership with Reliance Industries, Nvidia will help build India’s foundational large language model which will be trained in several Indian languages

Highlights Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a hope for Indian IT professionals Chipmaker Nvidia has partnered with Reliance and the Tatas to bring AI systems and models AI language models will allow Indians to use it in various local languages Nvidia will build supercomputing capabilities in India, critical for AI Engineering institutes must up their game to churn out high skilled engineers When generative artificial intelligence (AI) burst on the global scene last year, there was concern in India that the bulk of the Indian...