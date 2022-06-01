English
    GDP data confirm recovery from pandemic, but risks loom

    Though private consumption managed to surpass its pre-pandemic level, it remained weak by historical standards, highlighting the risks to sustaining growth, especially as inflation is now rising and would dent discretionary consumption 

    Gaurav Kapur
    June 01, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST
    The annual print confirms that the real GDP surpassed its pre-pandemic level of the fiscal year 2019-20. (Representative image)

    The latest GDP data confirm that the economy regained its pre-pandemic size in real terms during FY2021-22, though the pace of recovery lost momentum during the last quarter, as a third wave and heightened global risks slowed down activity. For the full year, real GDP registered a growth of 8.7% from a year ago, after witnessing one of the deepest recessions in the year before. In the fourth quarter of the year, real GDP registered 4.1% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth, as...

