FX Learn | Which factors do you need to track to become a successful currency trader?

Yogesh Nanda and Jitendra Jain When we read that $1 will fetch Rs 76, we know that’s how many rupees one can get by exchanging a dollar. We learnt more about this in our previous article on the basics of forex trading. The question that comes to mind is who decides this conversion rate and how do we arrive at that rate? In this article, we will try to understand the factors that decide the currency conversion. The foreign exchange rate...