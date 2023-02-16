Fund managers’ sentiment improves, but stagflation looms over global macro horizon

A net 83 percent of fund managers now expect lower retail price inflation in the next 12 months and 47 percent expect lower short-term rates

The Bank of America survey of global fund managers this month shows that sentiment has vastly improved in the last few months. To be sure, bearish sentiment continues to prevail, but global investors are now the least bearish since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. For instance, the net percentage of fund managers saying that a recession is likely fell from 77 percent last November to 24 percent in this month’s survey. The survey points out that "prior...