English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Fund manager survey ‘screams macro capitulation, investor capitulation, start of policy capitulation’

    Bank of America survey says big market low will happen in first half of 2023, but stage set now for bear market rally

    Manas Chakravarty
    October 19, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST
    Fund manager survey ‘screams macro capitulation, investor capitulation, start of policy capitulation’

    There are a couple of indicators that still show investors do not believe things are as bad as during the crises mentioned above

    Highlights Bearish sentiment among fund managers is very high, indicating a bear market rally Investors’ net underweight on equities more than during the COVID and GFC lows Growth pessimism worse than during the COVID, GFC crisis Cash with fund managers highest since dotcom bust But this time, total outflows from equities are far lower than during previous crises Bank of America expects a big low in markets in the first half of 2023, followed by big rally  Peak inflation is behind us and we are near...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Old wounds fester, but investors take comfort from positives

      Oct 18, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Central banks cannot ignore financial stability risk, Indian IT companies record gains, reverse mortgage could be Indians' old-age fund, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers