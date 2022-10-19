Fund manager survey ‘screams macro capitulation, investor capitulation, start of policy capitulation’

There are a couple of indicators that still show investors do not believe things are as bad as during the crises mentioned above

Highlights Bearish sentiment among fund managers is very high, indicating a bear market rally Investors’ net underweight on equities more than during the COVID and GFC lows Growth pessimism worse than during the COVID, GFC crisis Cash with fund managers highest since dotcom bust But this time, total outflows from equities are far lower than during previous crises Bank of America expects a big low in markets in the first half of 2023, followed by big rally Peak inflation is behind us and we are near...