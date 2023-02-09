FTA fetish — Are we on the right track?

Representative image

Highlights A UK business team recently visited India to explore the FTA scope India’s market size is a big draw for partner country companies Though FTAs help India to increase exports, imports rise faster Since India’s average tariff is high, trading partners benefit more from FTAs Recent FTA with UAE shows trade deficit widening for India India should take a cue from countries such as Korea and Thailand to make FTAs more effective Early this week, a UK business delegation — representing the Confederation of British...