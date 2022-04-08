First Take | RBI signals monetary policy ready to pivot

On April 8, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the Monetary Policy Committee of RBI has kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent but hiked the reverse repo rate by 40 bps to 3.75 percent and emphasized on the need of withdrawal of accommodation in its first policy meeting of FY23. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

Although the monetary policy decision of the Reserve Bank of India—no change in the policy rate or stance—was on expected lines, there is a distinct shift in its tone. Inflation concerns have become too large to dismiss, which explains the hawkish tone. Thus, while the stance remains accommodative, the policy statement talks about “focusing on withdrawal of accommodation.” Secondly, while earlier RBI governor Shaktikanta Das talked about supporting growth while reining in inflation, the focus has shifted to keeping inflation...