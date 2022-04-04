First Take | Managing people and technology transition will be key in HDFC twins merger

A merger between HDFC and HDFC Bank was always in the works once the Reserve Bank of India starting pruning the regulatory advantages enjoyed by non-bank finance companies. It became a reality today with the merger announcement. If it goes through, HDFC shareholders will own 41 percent of HDFC Bank. By 2020, the regulator was indicating to NBFCs and housing financiers that they either reduce scale or convert into banks. With an asset size of Rs 5.25 lakh crore, HDFC...