Exports need navigational aid to sail through choppy waters

India has all the more reason to worry as China is New Delhi’s top source of imports and the third-biggest destination for exports. (Representative image)

Highlights Export growth has slowed in recent months World trade to remain sluggish because of geopolitics and macro factors For India, managing the external sector is a challenge Trying to rein in fiscal deficit by discouraging imports is not a prudent step FTAs and new markets can help to expand the reach of Indian goods In the absence of a new FTP, quick short-term steps are needed to help exporters The renewed worry of a supply-chain disruption following China’s botched exit from its zero-COVID policy is...