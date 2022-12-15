English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Event alert! Options Conclave 3.0 - Global Trading Live Event from 20th-22nd Dec at just 4999 for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    ‘Emphasise the pain’: Jay Powell keeps hawkish tone even as inflation eases

    Fed chair tries to manage investor expectations following shift down to half-point rate rises

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Dec 15, 2022 / 11:33 AM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    ‘Emphasise the pain’: Jay Powell keeps hawkish tone even as inflation eases

    US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell.

    Colby Smith in Washington As Federal Reserve officials prepared to kick off their final policy meeting of 2022 on Tuesday, they received some welcome news: inflation, which has been running at multi-decade highs for more than a year, fell decisively in November. The better than expected data, which followed a moderation in October, sparked hopes the Fed might not have to inflict as much damage on the economy to bring inflation back down to its 2 per cent target. But if Fed...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Fed’s high peak rate spooks investors

      Dec 15, 2022 / 02:06 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: China’s transgressions a detriment to border talks, startup funds drying up, manufacturing inflation decline raises questions, pharma companies report rise in sales, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers