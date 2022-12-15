‘Emphasise the pain’: Jay Powell keeps hawkish tone even as inflation eases

Dec 15, 2022 / 11:33 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell.

Colby Smith in Washington As Federal Reserve officials prepared to kick off their final policy meeting of 2022 on Tuesday, they received some welcome news: inflation, which has been running at multi-decade highs for more than a year, fell decisively in November. The better than expected data, which followed a moderation in October, sparked hopes the Fed might not have to inflict as much damage on the economy to bring inflation back down to its 2 per cent target. But if Fed...