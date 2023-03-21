Chart of the Day | Electricity demand exceeds FY22 levels in 11 months 

Electricity demand is rising at a brisk pace, putting governments, regulators on notice. Electricity demand in the current fiscal year till February 2023 is up 10.4 percent from the year ago period, as per data from the Central Electricity Authority. With healthy growth, demand in the first 11 months of the current fiscal exceeded electricity usage in the full year FY22. (image) With temperatures rising, electricity demand is projected to rise 6.8 percent to new highs in April 2023 to...